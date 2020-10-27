Mercedes Fortenberry

In 1980 Mercedes helped her husband build and sustain a successful cleaning company that is still open to this day. She later worked for several years at H&R Block and then decided to open her own tax office. Along with the help of her husband and daughter in 2004 Mercedes Income Tax Services was open. It remained open for almost 15 years. Despite all the business ventures Mercedes succeeded in her greatest success was her personal relationship with Jehovah God. She was not shy about mentioning her faith and talking with anyone who would listen. Her famous words were always “Remember Jehovah”. Even though she is gone we appreciate her strength and unwavering faith that she had as a dedicated and baptized Jehovah’s Witness.
We will all miss her and left to cherish her memories is her husband of almost 50 years Glen. Children Glen, Joy, Marcus, and Abidawn. Grandchildren Xander, Kailey, Johnathan, Kayden, Jayla, and Ariah. Her brothers and sisters Eva Robertson (husband Kaiser Robertson), Cecelia Peltier, Joyce Robertson (husband Presley Robertson), Ethel M. Gathers, John Joseph Morale, and Joseph John Morale. Along with many other beloved friends and family.
A public viewing will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Thursday October 29th between 4-8 pm. Private family cremation will be taking place. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.