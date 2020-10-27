Mercedes Fortenberry
LONGVIEW — Mercedes Fortenberry was born on Sept 6, 1948 in Arnaudville Louisiana. She was the daughter of John Morale and Alida Sennett. She came from a large family of over 15 brothers and sisters. Mercedes enjoyed playing with her paper dolls as a kid and worked hard with her family on the farm. She learned from an early age the value of hard work. After graduating from Paul Breaux High School, she later went on to earn her Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from Southern University in 1971. It was at Southern University she met and married her husband Glen. From this union they had four children Glen, Joy, Marcus, and Abidawn. They also helped to raise her sister’s child Juanetta.
In 1980 Mercedes helped her husband build and sustain a successful cleaning company that is still open to this day. She later worked for several years at H&R Block and then decided to open her own tax office. Along with the help of her husband and daughter in 2004 Mercedes Income Tax Services was open. It remained open for almost 15 years. Despite all the business ventures Mercedes succeeded in her greatest success was her personal relationship with Jehovah God. She was not shy about mentioning her faith and talking with anyone who would listen. Her famous words were always “Remember Jehovah”. Even though she is gone we appreciate her strength and unwavering faith that she had as a dedicated and baptized Jehovah’s Witness.
We will all miss her and left to cherish her memories is her husband of almost 50 years Glen. Children Glen, Joy, Marcus, and Abidawn. Grandchildren Xander, Kailey, Johnathan, Kayden, Jayla, and Ariah. Her brothers and sisters Eva Robertson (husband Kaiser Robertson), Cecelia Peltier, Joyce Robertson (husband Presley Robertson), Ethel M. Gathers, John Joseph Morale, and Joseph John Morale. Along with many other beloved friends and family.
A public viewing will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Thursday October 29th between 4-8 pm. Private family cremation will be taking place. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com

