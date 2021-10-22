Merle Ray
LONGVIEW — Merle Ray went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, and is at peace after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer’s.
Merle was born November 18, 1931, in Hughes Springs, TX to Carrie (Burns) Ray and Gabe Ray. After graduating high school, she attended the Dale Carnegie School of Business. She spent the majority of her professional career at the First National Bank of Longview starting as a secretary and advancing to Vice-President in the loan department. She loved her work and helping others.
One of her favorite hobbies was horseback riding. She loved trail riding, spending time in the country, and traveling. She was kind and generous and deeply loved her family. Merle had many close friends and enjoyed her time and adventures with them. She volunteered with the American Cancer Society for several years, which was near and dear to her heart. She was truly loved by all.
Merle was preceded in death by her son, Robert Adrian (Bobby) Crowley, Jr. of Longview, Texas; her parents Carrie (Burns) Ray and Gabe Ray of Hughes Springs, TX; brothers Ellie Gabe Ray, died as a child, Jewel Ray and wife, Mary; Louie Ray and wife Lillie, all of Linden, TX; sisters Vallie Porterfield and husband, Willard; Elsie Williams and husband Selwyn; her nephew, Wayne Ray, all of Linden; her son-in-law Stephen Butter of Longview; and the father of her children, Robert Adrian Crowley, Sr. of Longview.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Butter of Longview and Karol Perrine of Dallas, her grandson Tanner Singleton and wife, Missy, great-grandson Finnley Singleton and great-granddaughter Opal Singleton all of Grand Prairie, TX; Tanner’s brother, James Singleton of Los Angeles; and her sister Jean Daniels of Linden; nephews Jerry Ray of Mountain View, Ark, Steve Bennett of Linden, Eddie Ray and wife, Nancy of Longview; nieces, Sandra Tesnow and husband Ed of Keithville, LA, Linda Wells and husband Larry, Carolyn Bennett, and Marla Ray all of Linden and a number of great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Merle was deeply loved and adored and will truly be missed by all.
Services will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23rd with graveside service immediately following at Memory Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or your favorite charity.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
