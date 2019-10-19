spotlight
Merlene Wilson
GILMER — Funeral service for Mrs. Merlene Wilson, 93 of Gilmer, TX will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, October 21, 2019 at Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gilmer with Rev. Wayne Norvell and Rev. Wayne McKay officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. at Croley Funeral Home. Mrs. Wilson passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Gilmer, TX.
Mrs. Wilson was born on July 21, 1926, in Upshur County, Texas to the late James Ely Cooper and Auvie L. Fielden Cooper. She was a seamstress at Gilmer Manufacturing for many years. Mrs. Wilson was a member of Glade Creek Baptist Church, a member of Pritchett Quilters, Gladewater CB Radio Club and affiliated with the Cub Scouts.
She is survived by sons, James Donald Wilson and wife Paula and Carl Lewis Wilson; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edwin Wayne Wilson and son, Kenneth Wayne Wilson.
