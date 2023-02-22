Merwyn Spears
LONGVIEW — Merwyn Spears passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Medical City Hospital in Dallas, TX. Merwyn was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. She was born Merwyn Oakley on March 05, 1953. She graduated Longview High School in 1971 and later when on to obtain her AAS in Accounting. Merwyn was a remarkable woman who never met a stranger and will truly be missed by all who knew her.

