Mia Laura Burkett
HENDERSON — On Monday, February 8, 2021, Mia Laura Burkett passed away at the age of 46. Mia was born to Cheyenne Smith and Harold Burkett in Beebe, Arkansas on July 3, 1974. Mia attended Pine Tree High School and studied Liberal Arts and Science at Kilgore College where she enjoyed traveling and singing in the choir. Mia had a passion and a gift of being a floral designer. Her immense talent and flair in flower arrangements led her to open her own business, Mi Amore. Mia also loved music, singing and attending concerts. Her most outstanding quality was her vivacious personality. She was brilliant and full of light and love. She touched the lives of many people with her loving spirit and is truly unforgettable. She has moved on, but she remains alive in the hearts she touched and especially in the lives of at least three total strangers who will receive lungs, kidneys and a liver to prolong their life. Mia is and will always be a HERO. Mia was preceded in death by her brother, Aaron Garner and grandparents, G.P. (Buck) Smith Jr., Mary Dennis Smith, Lloyd and Daphne Burkett and stepmother, Chris Burkett. She is survived by her mother, Cheyenne Smith, and father, Harold Burkett, her person Eddy McCartney, her niece, Rachel Smith and her husband Swade Smith and their two children, Aaron and Sunni, her nephew, Isaac Garner, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be on Friday, February 26th at Lakeview Funeral Home from 5-7pm. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 27th at Life Church of Longview located at 5533 W Loop 281 Longview, Texas 75602. The celebration will start at 11:00am. Flowers may be sent to Lakeview Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Go Fund Me account, http://gofund.me/8ee7a92b or you can send to Cheyenne Smith c/o Smith Companies at 1201 NW Loop 281 Ste 200 Longview, Texas 75604.
