Michael Alexander “Mat” Taylor
PITTSBURG — Funeral services for Michael Alexander “Mat” Taylor, 50, of Pittsburg, will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at McWhorter Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Mays and Bro. Yankton Hatten officiating. Interment will follow at Simpsonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm prior to the service.
Mat was born July 7, 1970, in Pittsburg, Texas to Tommie John and Alva Gail Hackler Taylor and passed from this life November 6, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. He married Susan Lois Ridenour, November 12, 2011 at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Mat worked for Head Start in Pittsburg and was a member of Living Truth Fellowship in Mt. Pleasant.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan Taylor; daughters, Victoria Grace Taylor and Alexandria Faith Taylor; his parents, Tommie and Alva Taylor; sister, Tonya Jill Pullen; and by his nephew, Timothy Lane Taylor.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Lane Taylor, Douglas Montgomery, Josh Miles, Johnny Harrison, Wes Speer and Clint Speer.
