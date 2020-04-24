Michael Andrew Davidson

Michael was born April 2, 1956 in Gladewater, Texas to Frances Sanders Davidson and Bernard Davidson. In 1974 Michael graduated from Gladewater High School. Michael was involved in many activities at the high school but his favorite was when he became Gladewater High School’s first male drum major.
Michael had a passion for everything he did. That included his work and his customers at New Attitudes Salon. He also used his talent as he worked as a stylist at the Miss Texas Pageants. He was also a stylist, consultant, entertainer and judge for various beauty pageants across Texas. He also enjoyed a longtime association with the Longview Community Theater. One highlight of his life was when he had the opportunity to tour Europe with a theater group performing Bye Bye Birdie. He was an accomplished pianist and loved to sing and perform. Michael loved adventure and travel and had the good fortune of living in Australia.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Bernard Davidson, his grandparents and aunts and uncles.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Patricia Davidson Browning and Page Fox of Walters, Ok; brothers Steven Davidson of Tyler, TX; Dennis Wayne and Janie Pearce of Cleveland, GA; and best friend David Jarrett of Shreveport, LA along with a host of cousins, nephews , nieces and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Gladewater Memorial Park under the direction of Rader Funeral Home Longview. A public Celebration of Life will be held this summer.
Michael’s smile, outgoing personality and heart the size of Texas made him loved by all who were honored to have known him.
