Michael Andy Ferguson
LONGVIEW — We’d like to thank everyone for coming to celebrate the life of Michael Andy Ferguson. Mike left us to be with his lord and savior on July 1st, 2022 at the age of 71 surrounded by his family. Mike was a man that always worked hard and lived his life for his family. Everyone can attest that he was always one of the first to be at any family gathering.
Mike was born on January 13th, 1951 in Gladewater, Texas. He was the first of three children by Elmer and Georgia Ferguson. Mike spent most of his childhood days learning to love the game of baseball and football.
Mike attended Judson School in his early years and graduated from Hallsville High School in 1969. He was a multi-sport athlete and those that knew him on the field called him “ Little Star”. We’ve all heard his stories over the years and can conclude he was never one to back down when it came to competing. Mike went to Kilgore College where he obtained a degree in business. He began at the age of 10 running a door to door milk route with his father that led him to a successful career of over 50 years with Borden’s Milk Company. Being in the milk business Mike was early to bed, early to rise to provide for his family and was very passionate about his work.
In August 1971 Mike married the love of his life Becky. They had two children, Andy and Aaron. This past year they were able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with friends and family. We can all agree that their love story was one to admire and strive for. He and Becky raised their family in Sring Hill, and those in the community knew him as Santa Claus. Every year for 25 years he would decorate their house like, “ Clark Griswald “ and hundreds of children would come by to see Santa to share their Christmas list and get a candy cane. Throughout Mikes life he and Becky enjoyed traveling, dancing, “ going East “, and dining cuisine. They loved taking trips with their siblings and most of all being involved in their grandchildren Demi and Talan’s lives. Mike supported and encouraged both his children and grandchildren in everything they wanted to pursue, except for that one time he offered to pay Demi to not play softball anymore. He was never shy about calling Talan Chump or Sisero all the while knowing his true potential and always pushing him to be the best. Mike was definitely a man that loved to laugh and pick on you. The more he picked the more he loved you.
Mike was a lifetime member of Summerfield Methodist Church and enjoyed playing several years on the church softball team. Later in life he ventured into pig farming and dumpster diving to feed the pigs which as you can imagine led to many stories and laughs and a great trip to Hawaii.
Mike has touched each and every one of us in a special way and he will be missed by us all. He is preceded in death by his father Elmer Ferguson, grandparents Lloyd and Johnnie Pearl Ferguson, grandparents John and Marie Black, father and mother-in-law James and Margaret Barrow. He leaves behind wife Becky Ferguson, son Andy and wife Casey Ferguson and grandchildren Demi and Talan, son Aaron Ferguson, brother Daryl and wife Donna Ferguson, sister Teresa and husband Robert Powdrill, mother Georgia Ferguson Beasley and husband Bob Beasley, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 10AM, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Summerfield United Methodist Church in Longview, with viewing starting at the church one hour prior to service. Interment will follow services at Summerfield Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
The family would like to thank Buckner Westminister Place and Heartsway Hospice for their love and care through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Summerfield Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.