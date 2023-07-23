Michael “Big Mike” Saviano
GILMER — Michael A Saviano, a Navy Veteran, of Gilmer, TX, grew his Angel wings Thursday, July 13th, 2023, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Michael was born December 6, 1958, in Indio, CA to John and Norma Jean Saviano. He is preceded in death by his mother. Michael is survived by his father John Saviano and wife, Mary of WA, sister Jackie, husband Budd Shirley of CA, brother Tom, wife Stacey Saviano of CA, nieces Heather, Mia, and Kaylee, and nephews John and Lewis, as well as seven great nieces and nephews.
Michael leaves behind his wife, Linda Saviano, son Zachary and daughter-in-law Jessi Saviano, stepdaughter Angel Ramsey, stepson Michael Ramsey, granddaughters Khyla, Daisey, Mary and Addison, and grandsons John and Zaiden.
Michael was a proud member of the Viet Nam Vets Legacy Vets MC for the past 18 years. Please thank and hug a Veteran.
