Michael C. Connor

Michael earned his bachelor’s in economics from the College of the Holy Cross and his master’s in theology from the Catholic University of America. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps, where he obtained the rank of captain, and served in the Vietnam War. Michael was a member of the Marine Corps League and helped organize the local Toys for Tots drives. He was a devout Catholic and long-time member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Kilgore, Texas where he taught religious education to many young people through the years. Michael was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He retired after twenty plus years from the Boy Scouts of America as a district executive. After retiring from the Boy Scouts of America, he worked as a veterans’ service officer for over ten years. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Janice (Dorman) Connor of Farmington, his daughter, Meghan (and husband Justus) Arnett of Farmington, his grandchildren, Henry, John, Evelyn, Benjamin, and baby-to-be Arnett, his siblings, Mary Jane Barry of Clearwater, FL, William (and wife Deb) Connor of Monmouth Beach, NJ, and Robert (and wife Rose) Connor of Reading, MA, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. Interment with full military honors will be held on Tue, June 29 at 10:30am at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or donations to Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza, New Haven, CT 06510.View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
