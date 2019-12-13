Michael Clifton Hampton

He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, and brother, Ronald Robertson.
He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Barbara, and one son, Chris; sisters Priscilla Pillow of Burleson, TX. Kim Hampton of Longview, Tammy McLendon and David of Jefferson, Brenda Lynn and Gerald of Jefferson; brother Dean Robertson and Carla of Jefferson; and sister-in-law Janis Robertson of Tyler, TX. Also left to cherish his memory are his special Uncle/Best friend, Cotton Hampton of Jefferson and special nephew, Justin Mize of Longview as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
The family will host a Masonic Memorial service with Full Military Honors on Sunday, December 15th, at 2 PM at the Veterans Plaza at Teague Park, 1234 E. Park Lane, Longview, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to CASA or any Veterans organization of your choice.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
