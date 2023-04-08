Michael Edward Putnam
LONGVIEW — Michael Edward Putnam, 46, of Longview, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, in his home of natural causes. He was born in Arlington, Texas to parents, Paul and Beth Putnam, on November 5, 1976. He attended White Oak High School and graduated in 1996. Michael then moved to the Dallas metroplex, but eventually made his way back to East Texas. After moving to Longview, he started working for Aaon Coil Products as the night shift Supervisor, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Maximo.
Michael’s dream in life was to be a father and a dedicated loving husband. He often described Patricia as his Queen and treated her with devotion and affection. He was proud to take on the role of step dad to Patricia’s two daughters and granddaughter. On February 3, 2020, the couple welcomed their first son, Michael Lee Putnam, into the family. Michael and Patricia were like a pair of magnets, spending every moment together.
All of Michael’s family, friends, and co-workers respected him and described him as a man of his word, loyal, and full of integrity.
Michael is survived by his wife, Patricia; step daughters, Catherine and Giovana; son, Michael Lee; granddaughters, Adelyn; Leilani; and Emmy; his father, Paul Putnam Junior; brother, Paul Putnam III; sister, Stacie Putnam Brown; sister, Brenda Bogart Grabeel; nieces, Amber McDonald; Brandi Shelton; Jessica Jester; and Sydni Ryle; nephews, Gabriel Putnam; Ryder Roberts; Carter McDonald; Shane Shelton; and Dylan Ryle; Aunt Victoria; Aunt Beverly; and many other cousins and family members.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Beth Putnam; sister, Shelli Lacy; grandfather, Paul Putnam Sr.; grandmother, Josephine Putnam; grandfather, Morris Edward Moore; grandmother, Winona Baker; and mother in law, Santa Aquino.
A Life Celebration service for Michael Edward Putnam, will be held on Saturday April 8, 2023, at 2:00 pm in The Chapel of The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home (4916 Judson Road, Longview, Texas 75605).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.