spotlight
Michael H. Webb
Michael H. Webb
GILMER — Michael H. Webb, 64, walked through the Heavenly gates in the presence of his Savior, Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born in Gilmer, Texas, on August 1, 1955 to L. Q. and Juanita Wallace Webb. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Moses Chapel CME with Rev. F. L. Curry officiating. Interment to follow at Community Cemetery. Viewing will be held 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm, family visitation will be held 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at McWhorter Funeral Home.
Michael married Janet Hatten, July 26, 1974, in Longview, Texas. He worked for 8 years at Lone Star Steel and then worked for Crosby Lebus Manufacturing for 25 years before retiring April 30, 2019. He was a local preacher at Moses Chapel under the direction of Rev. Forrest L. Curry, Sr.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janet Webb; daughters, Yulonda Webb Boyd and Sharae Gibson and husband, Michael; brother, Jerry Webb and wife, Natalie; sisters, DeRonda Kaye Cain, Terri Webb Hill and husband, Arthur and Michelle Gordon; grandchildren, Brian Boyd, Robert Boyd, Jr. and Dean Lamar Gibson; and by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Wendell Webb and Ronnie Webb; and by his son, Michael Lamar Webb.
Please visit Michael’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.