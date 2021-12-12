Michael James Shannon
LONGVIEW — Michael was born on March 5, 1961 to James Clinton and Joyce Ann Shannon in Ashland, Ohio. Mike died on November 24, 2021 in Longview, Texas. Mike graduated High school from Pine Tree in 1979. Received his bachelor degree in Administration from Bloomsburg University, Pennsylvania in 1989. He worked as a Global Systems Programmer for Tyco. He traveled worldwide throughout his career. Mike was preceded in death by his father, James Shannon. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Shannon of Longview, sister Rhonda Tramel, and brother Keith Shannon along with multiple family members, friends and his beloved dog. He will be laid to rest in a private family cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the national kidney foundation or a charity organization of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.