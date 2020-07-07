Michael Jerome Wendel
LONGVIEW — Michael Jerome Wendel, 66, years old, of Longview, Texas, went home to be with Lord on July 5, 2020. He was born August 27, 1953 in El Campo, Texas. Michael was married to the love of his life, Liz, for 44 years.
He worked as a tool pusher in the oilfield before retiring. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Liz; father, L.E. Fowler (Sandy); daughter, Michelle McQueen (Chris); daughter, Paige Woodard (Luke); grand-daughters, Maddison Rhea and Kylie Grace; brother, Lython Fowler; Nephews, Jason Wendel, Ricky Wendel, and Dusty Wendel
Graveside services for Michael will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
Serving as pallbearers are Jason Wendel, Ricky Wendel, Dusty Wendel, Chris McQueen, Luke Woodard and Lython Fowler.
