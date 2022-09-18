Michael McCollum
HALLSVILLE — Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Michael McCollum, age 76, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Hallsville, Texas. Michael was born March 16, 1946 in California to Pal and Frank Donovan McCollum, Jr. Michael married the love of his life, Sandra on July 7, 1966 in Irving, Texas. He loved fly fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Michael will be deeply missed by those who were blessed to know and love him.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra McCollum; daughters, Heather Chamberlain (Chris), Kathryn Norton (Michael), and Patricia Littleton (Tom); brother, Frank Donovan McCollum III; grandchildren, Peyton Chamberlain (Hunter), Canon Chamberlain (Kayla), William Norton, Aaron Littleton, and Madison Littleton; great grandson, Colt Chamberlain; and numerous other family members and friends who loved him dearly.
A private family service will be held at a later date. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
