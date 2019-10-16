spotlight
Michael "Pockets" Nelson
Michael “Pockets” Nelson
BEASLEY — Michael Clark Nelson, “Pockets”, died on Friday, 10/11/19, in Beaumont, TX. He was proceeded in death by his ol’ man, Robert Clark Nelson, and mama, Doris Marie Nelson. He is survived by his daughters, Heather Marie Nelson and Shelley Laine Spear, son-in-law Will Spear, his longtime love and “one of the finest women” he ever knew Paula Kelly, ex-wife Rose Meyer, “husband-in-law” Clark Meyer, cousins Berry, Sherri, Kristi, and Lesli, and countless friends whom he loved very much. If you knew Pockets, you’d know that the only way to celebrate his life would be to gather together, eat food, drink beer, and tell stories. So, that’s what we’re gonna do. In lieu of flowers or any charitable donations, we feel the greatest gift from anyone wanting to show their respects would be a note, card, or letter with a sentiment or story about Pockets that we could keep forever, always reminded of how loved he is.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.