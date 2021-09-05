Michael Ray Spivey
KILGORE — Memorial services for Mr. Michael Ray Spivey, 73, of Kilgore will be held on Thursday Sept.9 at 10:00 am at Forest Home Baptist Church. Mike passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He was born October 6, 1947, in Kilgore Texas to Ruby Horton and Sherman Spivey.
In 1953 his family moved to Venice, Louisiana where he attended grade school at Venice and graduated high school from Buras. He received his BA from LSU and Masters from Tulane in Chemical Engineering. He began his career at Eastman in Longview. He later returned to Harvey, LA where he worked until his retirement with Cytech in 2001. After retirement he returned to college and received his teaching certificate and taught math at his alma mater. Mike also volunteered to tutor low-income students which gave him great satisfaction. Always wanting to stay busy, he then worked at a grocery store for several years before returning to Kilgore in 2010 to care for his mother until her death in 2011.
He was an active member of Forest Home Baptist Church where he participated in Joy Makers, helped in Bible School, and supported the youth activities of the church. He was also a Mason.
He enjoyed gardening, doing crosswords and cryptograms. He was well known for his joke telling ability and always ended his conversations with a good joke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby (Horton) and Sherman Spivey. He is survived by his cousins, James Hurst, William Hurst, Judy (Hurst) Pegues and their families; his lifelong friend, Michael Guidry and his family; as well as his many friends.
Special thanks to Compass Hospice of East Texas and his caregiver Becky Tabor for providing outstanding care for Mike and his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest Home Baptist Church, 15746 CR 173 N Kilgore, TX
