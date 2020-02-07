Michael Wayne Walker

Michael, aka Mike, was born on April 20, 1989 in Shreveport, LA to Jake and Gayle Walker. He was a 2008 graduate of Hallsville High School. He was employed with Sprint. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, shopping and being with friends. Mike was known for his outgoing spirit, quick wit, honesty and always being the life of the party. He shared his heart with many and loved unconditionally. Michael loved his family and considered his close friends to be family. He found that spending time with his family and friends was when he was happiest. He will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives that he has touched and those who loved him dearly.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Gayle Walker of Hallsville; siblings Guy Walker and wife Michelle of Hallsville, Kris Walker and wife Jennifer of Diana; nieces and nephews Jacob and Brayden Walker of Hallsville, Morgan and Kamryn Walker of Diana. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and other loving family members.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Jake A. Walker, his paternal and maternal grandparents.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made in his name to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.