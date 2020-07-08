Michelle LeAnne Daniels

She graduated from Sabine High School in Liberty City, TX.
She is survived by her children, Michael Brown and Hunter Brown from Champagne, IL; and parents, John C. and Betty Daniels from Longview, TX.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Daniels; grandfather, Ralph E Hooks, Jr.; and grandparents, James and Hazel Daniels of Longview, TX.
There will be a private ceremony at Danville Cemetery.
