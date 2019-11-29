spotlight
Mickey Joe Meadows
Mickey Joe Meadows
LONGVIEW — Mickey Joe Meadows, 83, of Longview passed away on Monday, November 25, at his home. He was born in Seven Pines to Lucille and Henry Meadows. Mickey graduated from Petersburg High in 1955 where he was a 4 Year letterman in Football, Basketball, Baseball and Track. He earned a full scholarship to Texas Tech to play football, but had a heat stroke that ended his football career. Mickey joined the United States Navy, this journey took him around the world but returned him safely home. On July 20, 1962, Mickey married the love of his life, Dessie. Mickey worked as a butcher for Tevebaugh Meat Company from 1960-1964 and he was the Meat Market Manager for Safeway Grocery from 1964-1969. He went to work for Schlitz Brewery in 1969 and retired from Stroh’s in 1999 when the brewery closed. Mickey and Dessie made a home in Longview raising four children; Kenneth, David, Larry, and Teresa. Their children blessed them with six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many other loved ones. Mickey will be missed by everyone who knew him. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church where he and Dessie taught 5 year old’s in Sunday school for many years. He was also a longtime volunteer with “The Kitchen Crew”. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Baptist Church or the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Mickeys family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Texas Home Health for the compassionate care they gave to Mickey for the past two years. The family will receive friends at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, November 30th from 1:00-2:00, with a celebration of life service beginning at 2:00 pm. Following the service Mickey will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.