Mickey Rooney Hasley
LIBERTY CITY, TX — Mr. Mickey Rooney Hasley, 81, of Liberty City, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home in Liberty City surrounded by family. Mickey was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on November 7, 1938 to the late Marion Harvey Hasley and Carroll Mae Norman Hasley. He worked as a Heavy Equipment sales representative for many years before retirement. Mickey enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was a loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Mickey is survived by his loving wife Patricia Ann Hasley; five sons Tim Hasley and wife Laura, James Hasley, Michael Hasley and wife Brandi, Mark Hasley and wife Misty and Brian Hasley and wife Anita; a sister Nancy Duvall as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and many other loving family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home. The family has scheduled no further services at this time.
