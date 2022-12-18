Mickey Spencer
GILMER — Mickey Spencer, 77, of Gilmer, Texas passed away on December 14, 2022 in Longview, Texas. Mickey was born on December 29, 1944 in Gilmer, Texas to the late William and Gussie Day Spencer. Mickey worked 12 years for the DPS, 8 years as a patrolman and 4 years in narcotics. He also worked 33 years at Lone Star Steel as a supervisor. Mickey was also a faithful member of the Gilmer Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bill and Gene Spencer; and nephew William C. “Buck” Spencer. Mr. Spencer is survived by his wife, Shawna Lee Spencer of Gilmer; son Darren Spencer and wife Mindy of Utah; daughter Michelle Spencer Loftice and husband Jim of Gilmer; grandchildren Katherine Laney and husband Damon, Rachel Riehemann and husband Justin, Dakota Spencer, McKaylan Corréa and husband Marcelo, Shaelynn Connell and husband Riley, and Savanah Loftice; and great grandchildren Zane, Sophia and Natalie Laney, Lexi Correa, and Ellie Riehemann. A Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer with Dean Haws and Kelley Spencer officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM in the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer. Those serving as Pallbearers are Jim Loftice, Dakota Spencer, Damon Laney, Marcelo Corréa, Rick Livley, and Justin Riehemann. Honorary Pallbearers are the Upshur County Food Pantry Volunteers, Round Table Friends from McDonalds, and the Gilmer Church of Christ Bible Study Group. Memorial Contributions may be made to Upshur County Food Pantry; 210 Buffalo St, Gilmer, TX 75644, Arms of Hope Christian Children’s Home; 21300 St Hwy 16 North, Medina, TX 78055; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Services-Philanthropies; 1450 N. University Ave., Provo, UT 84604, or Big Brothers Giving Back; P.O. Box 56, Gilmer, TX 75644.
