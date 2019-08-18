Miguel Angel “Manning” Salazar

Mr. Salazar was born on July 30, 1953 in El Molino, Chihuahua Mexico to the late Jose Dolores Salazar and Josefina Savina Andazola. Manny was a member of Primera Iglesia Baptista Hispana Church and worked as diesel mechanic many years for numerous companies. He owned a logging business and had his pilot license and enjoyed flying airplanes. Mr. Salazar enjoyed horses, ranching and working outdoors. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Joshua Cole Salazar.
He is survived by his wife, Adriana Meza Valenzuela Salazar of Kilgore; sons, Lionso Elias Salazar and wife Rina of Temple, Texas, Jody Salazar and wife Cinthia of Kilgore, Jason Adan Salazar of Denton, Texas, Christian Salazar and wife Mariana of Longview and Manuel Angel Salazar of Kilgore; sisters, Aurora Salazar of California, Maria Elena Salazar of New Mexico and Ma Eva Salazar of Chihuahua, Mexico; brother, Lioncio Salazar of New Mexico; grandchildren, Hunter Boyd Salazar, Kieley Elise Salazar, Grace Angelica Argabright, Isaiah Elias Salazar, Abigail Salazar, Jose Miguel Salazar, Ivan Lenn Salazar and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
