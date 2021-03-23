Mike Broome, Sr
TATUM, TX — Grady Michael “Mike” Broome, 73, of Tatum passed away March 20, 2021 in Tyler. Mike was born February 2, 1948 in Joinerville, Texas to the late Grady and Wilma York Broome. He attended Tatum Schools and loved to hunt, fish and spend time outdoors. Mike married Johnie L. Bright on April 29, 1967 in Tatum and they celebrated 49 years until she preceded him in death on May 31, 2016. Mr. Broome worked as a welder for Minserco for 20 years before retiring. He is also preceded in death by his parents; and son, Jimmy Wayne Broome.
Mr. Broome is survived by his son, Mike Broome, Jr. of Tatum; grandchildren, Jessica Broome Gasser and husband Austin of Tatum, Brittany Broome of Tyler, Christopher Hayes of Jacksonville; great grandchildren, Lacie Hayes, Kevin Hayes, Oliver Gasser, Elowen Gasser; sister, Beth English of Tatum; brother, Tony Broome of Tatum; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Visitation for Mr. Broome will be from 12-2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel, 1131 State Hwy 149, Carthage, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday in the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Tatum Cemetery in Tatum.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
