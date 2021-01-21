Mike Claxton
LONGVIEW — Michael Lewis Claxton, better known as “Mike” started his new life in the kingdom of Heaven January 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with Covid-19.
“I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” John 14:3
Mike was born on August 26, 1960 in Longview, Texas to Earl and Florence Claxton. A 1978 graduate of Longview High School, Mike soon followed his father’s footsteps into law enforcement when he began working as a jailer for the Gregg County Sheriff’s office under Sheriff Tom Welch. His career would span 36 years under the administrations of three sheriffs as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, lieutenant. and concluded when he retired as a captain on the command staff of his good friend, current Gregg County Sheriff, Maxey Cerliano. Mike also was selected to serve on the elite FBI Violent Crime Task Force.
Mike will always be remembered for how he lived life. He was truly a man that enjoyed every moment of life and what it had to offer. He was always one to call to check on you and offer a kind word or a story. Mike’s greatest love and treasures was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who affectionately called him Gran. Whether it was dinner at one of his son’s houses or getting ice cream for one of his granddaughters, he never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. Mike loved to travel and see the world and enjoy all God’s creations. Second to his family, Mike’s greatest passion was hunting or fishing with his sons and longtime friends. His love of the outdoors led him to take many people on their first duck hunt or fishing trip.
He was preceded in death by parents, Earl and Florence Claxton, and a sister Gloria and husband Kenneth Whatley.
Mike is survived by sons, Brandon Claxton and wife, Laine; Chase Claxton and wife, Susannah; and granddaughters, Kenna Faith, Kessley Hope, Lilly Anderson, all of Longview.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock in the evening. A Life Celebration funeral service will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 at 1 o’clock in the afternoon in the Worship Center of New Beginnings Baptist Church with Pastor Tom McDaniels officiating, along with longtime friend Hon. Tim Bryan.
Interment will immediately follow in Rosewood Park Cemetery. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers.
Mike will be remembered most as a loving and supportive father, the best Gran in the whole world, and a devoted friend who always had a kind word to offer and a great story to tell.
Service for Mr. Claxton are handled exclusively by R. Blake Cammack and Welch Funeral Home.
