Mike McIntosh
DIANA, TEXAS — Services for Mike McIntosh, 71, of Diana, will be held 2:00 PM Friday, May 26, 2023, at Smyrna Methodist Church with Reverend James Fleet officiating. Interment will follow at Smyrna Cemetery. Mr. McIntosh passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Longview. Michael Neil McIntosh was born September 13, 1951, in Gilmer, Texas, to Buford Neil and Syble Maxine Lollar McIntosh. He graduated from Harleton ISD and worked for many years in sales. He enjoyed fishing very much as well as spending time with his family. Mike always kept his yard neat and enjoyed growing roses and cooking in his spare time. He married Brenda Works McIntosh on November 6, 1970, in Gilmer, Texas. Survivors include his wife, Brenda; sons, Brian McIntosh, Christopher McIntosh and wife, Stephanie; a daughter, Traci Mize and husband, Keenan; six grandchildren, Nathan Mize and wife, Tori, Lauren Mize, Brianna McIntosh, Everett McIntosh, Dawson McIntosh, Emma McIntosh; uncle, Joe Allen Lollar; aunt, Georgia Faye Cargil; numerous cousins and his favorite pet cat, “Bugs.” A visitation will be held 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Special thanks to Dr. Koya and staff at Texas Oncology of Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.