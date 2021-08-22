Mike Spencer
WHITE OAK — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Mike Spencer, will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 at Pine Tree Church of Christ with interment to follow at 2:00 p.m. in Simpsonville Cemetery in Upshur County. Mike was born on June 9, 1955 in Corpus Christi, Texas and died on August 19, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
