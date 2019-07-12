Milagros Borromeo Acayan

She was preceded in death by her parents - Salvador and Maria Borromeo, all her sisters - Lyvia, Mildred, Betty and Josefa, husband - Alejandro and her son - Archie. Survived by her son - Alvin, daughters - Babette, Blanche and Melissa; sons-in-law - Johnny and Ricky, daughters-in-law - Loida and Josephine, granddaughters - Aizel, Nikki and Alex; grandsons - Miggy and Mykee and great-granddaughter - Gabby.
She dedicated her life caring for her parents, husband, children and grandchildren. She loved to cook, garden, sew and crochet. She was a fantastic cook. People would come to her house because they knew she would prepare delicious food or invite her to parties so she could cook for them. She had a green thumb and took pride in her flowers. She was a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Sewing and crocheting are talents we wished we children had inherited from her. With any given project, she would have delivered it exceeding your expectations.
“Thank you, Mama, for caring for us. We will treasure all the memories we had with you. You are now with Daddy and Archie. We love you, and we will miss you. You are now gone, but you will always be in our hearts.”
Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm in Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home in Longview, TX. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Longview, TX with Rev Daniel Dower, STL. She will be cremated after the funeral mass and will be buried in the Philippines on August 11, 2019.
