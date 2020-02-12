Mildred, also known as Millie, was one of eight children born to Leonard Horace Davis and Fannie Davis. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, husband Marvin J. McDowell (Mac), daughter Peggy Shock, brothers Alfred Davis, Leonard Davis, Daniel Davis, F.E. (Dink) Davis, Andy Davis and sisters Mary Alice Jones and Mae Dona Burns.
Millie is survived by her children, Shirley James, Jannine Mullins (husband Jim), Joe L. McDowell (wife Sandra), Kathy Riley (husband A.C.), Marvin D. McDowell (wife Diane), Glen McDowell (wife Ann), and generations of grandchildren, nieces and nephews all over the country.
Millie’s career jobs were varied. She managed a Dairy Queen, studied in the medical field where she got a Registered Nurse Degree and worked for several doctors as a RN, then decided to concentrate as an RN in pediatrics. She loved children and delivered many babies along the way. Once moving on from nursing, she took a position as a cashier for Eastman Kodak Chemical Company where she was awarded and recognized for outstanding service after 25 years before retiring.
Millie was a member of Longview Missionary Baptist Church in Longview, Texas, before moving to Lufkin in 2018.
She found joy in many things. Millie loved her beauty appointments and stylists. She always took pride in her appearance and was a role model to her nieces and others. Millie loved to read and enjoyed her word search puzzles. She loved to dance, and when she couldn’t in later life, she was happy watching others. Old movies were her treat, but most of all, she was all about family. Millie rarely missed the annual Davis Family Reunions in Uncertain, Texas, and looked forward to seeing everyone. She had an unbelievable long term memory and always shared such wonderful detailed stories.
She loved her family and friends deeply and was so loved in return. To know Mildred Joy McDowell, simply put, was to know love.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.