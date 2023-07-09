Mildred L Beck Causey
GLADEWATER — Mildred Louise Beck Causey, age 94, passed away peacefully Thursday July 6, 2023, at Legend Oaks Nursing Home. She was born in Big Spring, TX to Jessie Samuel and Mamie Beck and was the oldest of eight children.
She was a long-time member of Gladewater’s North Loop Church of Christ and was retired from U.T. Health Northeast.
Louise is survived by her four children, Wesley Causey of Gladewater, Juanita Vader and husband Dennis of Bullard, Elizabeth Bryant and husband Paul of Gladewater and Mervin Causey and wife Carol of Euless. She was “Nana” to four grandchildren: Shannon Bryant, Amy Tatum, Janette Myers, and Wesley Causey Jr., six great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by brothers, Homer Beck of Pine Tree, and Edward Beck of Rison, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Henry Beck and J.D. Beck and sisters Dorothy Arndt, Yvonne Dixon and Fay Hearne.
Special thanks to the staff of Legend Oaks.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 10AM at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 5pm to 7pm at Croley Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Neal McCoy bringing Vince Gill to Longview for concert
- Culinary arts staff rebuilt at Longview High School after dispute with former teacher
- Jared Maddox identified as victim of fatal explosion
- Small, family-owned cheesecake business taking East Texas by storm
- Arrest follows allegation of student, educator relationship
- One killed, four injured in fireworks explosion
- 2023 Blue Bell/TSWA All-State Softball Teams
- Food, fun, fireworks: Fourth of July activities on tap across East Texas
- 2023 All East Texas Softball Team
- Afternoon storm causes damage across Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.