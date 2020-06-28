Mildred “Millie” Johnson

After medical concerns, Millie moved to Longview to be near family. She found a new church home at Moberly Baptist Church where God gave her another love of her life, Roger Johnson. Millie and Roger enjoyed nine happy years together. Roger enhanced Millie’s life with travel, church activities, and their special circle of dear friends. After his death she moved to Arabella where she continued to enjoy new friendships and a rousing game of cards.
Millie loved God and family above all else. She especially loved playing with her great grandchildren. Millie found fulfillment in entertaining and serving others. She will be greatly missed but her memory will be cherished by all those that loved her.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Franklin Pennington; her parents; two sisters and two brothers; and her late husband, Roger Johnson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her eldest daughter, Pam Pennington Scarborough and husband Davis Scarborough of Richmond TX, grandson Bradley Scarborough and wife Rebekah of Richmond, TX, with her great grandson Beckett; her only son, Bruce Pennington and late wife, Laura of Colorado Springs CO with Millie’s grandson Logan Pennington, also of Colorado Springs CO; her youngest child Tina Pennington Taylor of Longview TX and late husband Steve Taylor, granddaughter Lacey Taylor and two great granddaughters, Olivia and Madalyn all of Longview, Tx; and her youngest brother Billy Owens of Jacksonville TX.
