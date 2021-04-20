Mildred Moore Henry
LONGVIEW — On Thursday, April 15, 2021, Mildred Moore Henry ascended to her heavenly home after 94 years of unconditional love and grace on this earth.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Interment will follow at Memory Park.
Mildred, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and cousin - and a friend to all - was born to Harold and Ira Moore on September 4, 1926 in Longview.
She married Ralph Lee Henry Sr. on April 7, 1946 and the two enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 60 years until his death in 2006. She often, including very recently, noted how handsome he was.
For her career, Mildred worked as a juvenile probation officer for Gregg County and retired after 25 years of service. During that time, she had a profound impact on the youth of the county as well as her co-workers.
Family was important and Mildred was a caregiver to all, including her dear brother, John Wilber Moore, and her mother. She was the biggest supporter to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her compassion, supportiveness and kindness were felt by all, including countless life-long friendships.
Mildred was sound in her faith throughout her life and was often overheard singing and praying. To every situation, good or bad, she would simply say ‘Just pray’ or ‘We have to trust in Jesus.’
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Ira Moore; husband, Ralph Lee Henry Sr.; brother, Jesse Marion Moore; brother, John Wilber Moore; sister, Nelwyn Kennedy; son, Ralph Lee Henry Jr; and grandson, Kyle Bennett.
Left to a lifetime worth of memories and life lessons are daughters, Nancy Henry Phillips and Debra Henry Bennett; son and daughter-in-law David and Jane Henry; adored family friend who she saw as a daughter, Pam and Roger Kulig; 15 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
