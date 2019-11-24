Mildred Reeder Brawner

She was proud to be a dancer with USO during World War II. She was Very Proud to be an active Member of First Methodist Church in Longview, TX where she was secretary of Thelma Morgan Sunday school class for years. Mildred loved the Lord and talked about “sitting at the feet of Jesus and listening to sweet hymns in heaven.”
She was a homemaker and bookkeeper for Northcutt Interests for years where she enjoyed using her new computer skills.
Mrs. Brawner is preceded in death by her husband John C. Brawner; brothers and sisters, Aline Camp, Novice Williams, George Ferman Reeder, Neva Estelle Temple, James Ferrell Reeder, Elmer Ray Reeder
She is survived by son Bryan Brawner and his wife Renee Brawner; granddaughter, Donna Brawner; sister, Marjorie Campbell; local living nieces- Anne Newman, Dorothy Camp; numerous nieces and nephews which she loved very much.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, November 25, 2019 beginning at 11AM at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Methodist Church, Longview or local pet rescue organizations.
An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
