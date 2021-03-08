Mildred Waldron Johnson
LONGVIEW — Mildred Waldron Johnson, 91, of Longview, and formerly of Tyler, Texas, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 3, 2021. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mildred was born on January 19, 1930, in Mineola, Texas, to Carl and Annie Mae Waldron. She enjoyed interior decorating, cooking, sewing, and spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her children, Julia Abrams and her husband, Wade, of Longview, and Greg Johnson of Tyler; four grandchildren, Christopher Abrams and his wife, Ishani, of Austin, Elizabeth Baumgardner and her husband, Ryan, of Longview, Emily Johnson of Houston and Ryan Johnson of Tyler; three great-grandchildren, Asher and Aedan Abrams of Austin and Madeline Baumgardner of Longview.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Bane Johnson; and her brothers Robert Earl and Wayne Waldron.
Special thanks to her care givers, Carla Jones, Dr. Srinivas Rangu, April Edmondson at LifeCare Health Services, the staff at Hawkins Creek Assisted Living, and all the staff at Compass Hospice of East Texas. Her life was so enriched by the love and care that you gave her.
The family requests that memorial gifts may be made to the charity of your choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Full circle: Cace family plans to move business back to original downtown Longview restaurant location
- Neiman Marcus finds buyer for Longview distribution center
- Longview woman gets 30-year prison sentence in death of 1-year-old girl
- Beloved Longview restaurateur, 'Mr. G,' dies
- Gov. Abbott ending statewide mask mandate, capacity limits on businesses
- Longview, Gregg County officials say after mandate ends, masks 'up to each individual'
- Motorcyclist dies, passenger injured in wreck between Longview, Kilgore
- Hallsville ISD to remove mask mandate starting March 22
- Longview man gets 20-year federal prison sentence for child porn
- Police Beat: Saturday, March 6, 2021
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.