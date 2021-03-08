Mildred Waldron Johnson
LONGVIEW — Mildred Waldron Johnson, 91, of Longview, and formerly of Tyler, Texas, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 3, 2021. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mildred was born on January 19, 1930, in Mineola, Texas, to Carl and Annie Mae Waldron. She enjoyed interior decorating, cooking, sewing, and spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her children, Julia Abrams and her husband, Wade, of Longview, and Greg Johnson of Tyler; four grandchildren, Christopher Abrams and his wife, Ishani, of Austin, Elizabeth Baumgardner and her husband, Ryan, of Longview, Emily Johnson of Houston and Ryan Johnson of Tyler; three great-grandchildren, Asher and Aedan Abrams of Austin and Madeline Baumgardner of Longview.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Bane Johnson; and her brothers Robert Earl and Wayne Waldron.
Special thanks to her care givers, Carla Jones, Dr. Srinivas Rangu, April Edmondson at LifeCare Health Services, the staff at Hawkins Creek Assisted Living, and all the staff at Compass Hospice of East Texas. Her life was so enriched by the love and care that you gave her.
The family requests that memorial gifts may be made to the charity of your choice.

