Miles A Pearson, Jr.
ORE CITY — It is with great sadness that the family of Miles A. Pearson, Jr announce his passing. Junior, 79, of Ore City, Texas passed away on December 26, 2021.
He was born on December 21,1942 in Daingerfield, TX to Alvin and Mary Ella Pearson. Junior joined the Army in 1960 and spent 20 years serving his country. Upon retirement from the military, he moved back to his hometown of Ore City. He then worked for 20 years for the US Postal Service as a letter carrier.
Jr is survived by the love of his life, Rosie, his wife of 55 years. He will be greatly missed by his children - Cheryl (Vince) of Coppell, Michael (Kim) of New Diana, Matthew (Amy) of Ore City, Stephanie Gonzales, Miles Arista and Mi Lanh. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Daniel, of Kilgore and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, December 30th, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. A full Military honors will be presented at 1:45 p.m. prior to the Mass by American Legion post 0351 of Hughes Springs.
