Minnie "Dollie" Louise Crawford
LONGVIEW — Minnie “Dollie” Louise Crawford, 78, a resident of Jefferson Texas, passed away on September 10, 2019 at approximately 4am at her daughter’s residence in Longview Texas, with her family by her side after a lengthy illness. Minnie was born on Tuesday, August 19, 1941, to Dorothy and Walter Weaver, in Deer Park, Alabama. Minnie was raised with three sisters, Margie Lee, Doris Morgan and Dottie Whittle. She met and married the love of her life, Odell R. Crawford, in Idabel, Oklahoma on March 24, 1962. Minnie and Odell had nine children, two sons, Robert and Charles Crawford and seven girls, Janice Bower of Quinlan Texas, Sheila Swiger of Lindale Texas, Glenda Stringfellow of Longview Texas, Brenda Smith of Baytown Texas, Sherry Crawford of Brooksville Florida, Ruth Pollard of De Queen Arkansas and Patricia Davis of Gladewater Texas. Minnie was blessed with 27 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Minnie loved to cook and had several hobbies such as sewing, crocheting, gardening and spending quality time with her family. Minnie was preceded in death by her husband Odell, her sister Margie, daughter Ruth and four grandchildren Todd Crawford, Diane McCormick, Jennifer Chennault and Pamela Pence.
