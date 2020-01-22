Graveside services for Minnie Ellen Womack, 55, of Kilgore will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Rusk County Memorials Gardens in Henderson with Reverend Buddy Duggins and Pastor Bob Gray officiating.
Minnie was born on November 11, 1964 in El Reno, Oklahoma to Jack Paul Sickler and Norma Jean (Baldwin) Sickler. Mrs. Womack passed away on January 19, 2020 in Dallas. She was a member of Forrest Home Baptist Church in Kilgore. Minnie was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands; Charles Marvin Clark, Luther I. Riley (Jr), and Johnny Carl Womack, 2 brothers; Henry and Ross Lopez, and 3 sisters; Vera Lopez Dickover, Nora Lopez Sickler, and Easter Sickler.
Minnie is survived by her children; Jennifer Clark, Brian Clark, Erica Clark, Paul Clark, Melissa Riley, and Robert Riley, all of Kilgore, eleven grandchildren; Damion Sickler, Robyn Williams, Elijah Clark, Levi Clark, Addi Grace Clark, Lindsey Clark, Grayson Clark, Hermione Madden, Sandra Madden, Zoey Riley, and Kayla Riley, 2 brothers; Robert Lopez and Richard Lopez both of California, 4 sisters; Mary Lopez Sickler and Cathy Sickler Smith of California, Linda Barreto and Jackie Womack of Kilgore, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A family visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Rader Funeral Home.
