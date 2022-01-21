Minnie Pearl Marshall
LONGVIEW — Funeral Services for Minnie Pearl Jones Marshall, 84, of Longview, Texas will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 22, 2022 in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home with Pastor Timothy Smith officiating. Private burial will follow at Rosewood Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Friday, January 21, 2022, at Welch Funeral Home.
Minnie was born December 28,1937 to Harl and Talitha Austin Jones and passed from this life January 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Marshall and they spent 38 wonderful years together until his death in 2001.
Ken and Minnie were in numerous businesses together in Longview where they employed and helped many young people get a start in the job field. Treasure City Discount Store, Triangle Restaurant, Moms Mini Mart and Washateria and the Pet Palace.
She enjoyed working in all businesses and still found time to have a hot meal on the table for her family in the evening. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters Diana Kaye Forbes of Longview, Texas, Georgia Faye Sahagian and Son-in-law Anthony of Bolton, Massachusetts, Carisa Marie Castloo and son-n-law Chuck of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas and Carlita Marina Burke and son-n-law Joseph of Hallsville, Texas.
Grandchildren: Aaron and Joanna Castloo, Anthony Castloo, Kristin and David Scott, Kellie Sahagian, Tanner and Brittni Forbes, Karson and Jacob Noe, Laramie Forbess, Ashley Cooper, Jonathan Burke, Joey Burke, Raven and Ian King.
Great grandchildren: Christian Hoover, Slade Parks, Briahna Gray, Zane Gray, Kylee Forbes, Kennedi Forbes, Beckham Castloo, Kai Burke and Ava King.
Brother, Dale Jones and wife Vera of Lone Grove, Oklahoma; sister, Ginger Carney of Denton, Texas and sister Lavern Davis and special brother-n-lay Jimmy of Ardmore, Oklahoma and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband Kenneth, her mother and father, brothers Valter, Carl, Kenneth, Roy and sister Lenora. Grandsons Kenneth Lee Parks and Marshall Anthony Castloo. Son-n-law, Terry Forbes and stepson Del Marshall.
Pallbearers for the service will be Aaron Castloo, Anthony Castloo, Tanner Forbes, Jacob Noe, Jonathon Burke, Joey Burke, Christian Hoover, Slade Parks.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Chuck Castloo, Anthony Sahagian, Joseph Burke, Dale Jones, Jimmy Davis, Sean Davis, Dale Davis, Gregory Shockley, Robert Shockley, Roy Jones, Tony Jones, Gary McCullough, and Tommy Farve.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a memorial donation in memory of Minnie Pearl Jones Marshall to the First Baptist Church of Judson, 2038 Farm to Market Road 1844 Longview, Texas 75605.
Or a charity of your choice.
