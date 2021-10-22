Miriam Frances Hall
HAVELOCK — Miriam Taylor Hall, age 85, passed away October 17, 2021, in New Bern, North Carolina. Miriam made her home in Longview for many years before relocating to Oriental, North Carolina, in 2018 with her husband Jimmy Dale “Jim” Gray.
Miriam was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on December 2, 1935, to Clarence Basil Taylor and Irma Gay Langford Taylor. She lived in Little Rock and Monroe, Louisiana, as a child before her family settled in Texarkana, Texas. Miriam met her husband Billy Don “Bill” Hall in Texarkana. They were married on December 20, 1952.
Bill and Miriam followed Bill’s Air Force career to military bases in Sacramento, California; Morocco, North Africa; and Sumter, South Carolina. Bill also performed two remote tours of duty in Nome, Alaska, while Miriam remained stateside with their three children, Melinda Gay “Mindy” Hall Beavers Nobles, Michael Don “Mike” Hall, and Claire “Michelle” Hall Noevere. Bill and Miriam relocated to Longview in June 1967, where Bill performed a tour of duty as Air Force Recruiter so Miriam could care for her elderly parents, who lived in the region. Miriam remained in Longview so the children could finish school while Bill performed his final tour of duty at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas. He retired to Longview.
Miriam devoted herself to caring for her family and home as a military wife. When she turned 40, she entered nursing school, earning her Licensed Vocational Nursing certificate from Kilgore College. She worked for a local physician’s office, Good Shepherd Hospital, and Claremont Nursing Home during her years as an LVN. Miriam was an avid health and fitness enthusiast who enjoyed speed walking, light weight training, and healthy dietary practices.
Miriam is survived by Jim Gray, her husband of 29 years, their little dog Penny, and her children Mindy, Mike and wife Carole, and Michelle and husband Eric. She is also survived by her grandsons Billy “Reuben” Beavers and wife Marissa, John Beavers and wife Janice Ta, Nicholas Hall and wife Meridith Kula, August Noevere and wife Melody, and Alex Noevere and fiancée Taylor Hucks; by her great-grandchildren Honey Beavers Livingston and husband Bryce Livingston, Rebekah Beavers, Morrissey and Ezra Beavers, Noema Kula-Hall, and Eliza Noevere; and by her great-great-grandchildren Cyrus, Violet, and Jack Robert Livingston. Miriam was preceded in death by her parents; Bill Hall, her husband of 38 years; and her brother William Langford Taylor.
Graveside memorial services will be held at Memory Park in Longview in coming weeks. Miriam will be laid to rest next to her late husband Bill Hall.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
