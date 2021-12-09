Miriam Taylor Hall

Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2018 shooting death
- East Texas BBQ 'bites' make Texas Monthly editor's favorites list for 2021
- Aviagen begins city of Longview permitting process for new facility
- 'All we can do it show love to one another': Hallsville comes together after loss of 11-year-old girl
- East Texas man found not guilty of assault in Gregg County
- Longview couple lands flight home after confusion, Omicron variant strands them in South Africa
- Stallard: I'm fed up with the perfect people
- Gladewater man gets 50-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl
- Retired Tyler pastor becomes interim leader at Longview's Mobberly Baptist Church
- PHOTOS: Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade lights up downtown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.