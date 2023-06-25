Mitzi Milstein
LONGVIEW — Mitzi Shapiro Milstein passed away on June 18, 2023. She is survived by her husband of nearly 58 years, Howard “Rusty” Milstein; children Randy, Jeff, and Amy; granddaughters Abby and Hannah Milstein; cousins Bonnie Goldberg Saliman and Len Goldberg; nephew Marc Shapiro; sister-in-law Phyllis Milstein Feldman; and nephews Michael and Brad Feldman.
Mitzi attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she met Rusty and was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. After moving to Longview with her new husband, Mitzi started her family and a lifetime of volunteerism and community service. Locally she was involved with Longview Cable Commission and Longview Community Theatre; cofounded Longview Humane Society; a member of Junior League of Longview; charter member of Longview Regional Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers; President of Temple Emanu-El; member of Temple Emanu-El Sisterhood; and spent many hours scheduling linesmen and referees for Greater Longview Soccer Association. Later she became involved with Texas Jewish Historical Society, traveling around the state, learning and preserving the history of Jewish people of Texas. In her downtime, Mitzi enjoyed reading, traveling (she never met a historical marker she didn’t read), taking Alaskan cruises, spending time with family, and spending time on the beach on South Padre Island.
We would like to thank Jessica, Christie, DeeDee, Tee, and the staff at Havencare Rehab. Also Jodi, Tami, and the staff at AccentCare Hospice.
A graveside service will be held at Memory Park Cemetery on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. Following the service, the family will accept guests at Temple Emanu-El, 1205 Eden Drive. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to institutions and programs Mitzi held close to her heart: Texas Jewish Historical Society, Temple Emanu-El (PO Box 6511, Longview, TX, 75608), and Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center: http://longviewpaws.org/.
