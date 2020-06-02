Molly Ann Coon McGuire
Molly Ann Coon McGuire
(Molly) Ann Coon McGuire has passed to her peaceful rest in the Savior’s arms on May 29, 2020. She was born July 26, 1942 in Marshall, TX, to Leatha and Roscoe Coon. She has left behind her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Bobby Wheeley, and son, Michael McGuire, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the Humane Society of Gregg County or the charity of your choice.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home between 12-4 PM. A family graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial on June 3, 2020 @ 10:00 AM.

