Molly Ann Hook
LONGVIEW — Molly Ann Hook, 87, of Longview passed away Thursday April 22nd, 2021. Molly was born in Blackwell OK. on September 27th, 1933, to parents Alan and Hazel Lowery, with beloved older brothers Larry and Rodney, who kept her on her toes as the baby in the family! Molly loved growing up in Blackwell, and had many fond memories of her years singing in the school choir, and performing as band majorette.
Molly later attended the University of Oklahoma where she met and married the love of her life, Jack Neil Hook. They were constant companions and partners, a lovely friendship and loving marriage. They were married for 58 years, and when Jack passed in October 2013, it was a difficult blow. It is a joy to know they are united again.
Molly loved old movies, she could buy a ticket from the theater down the street for 10 cents, she also loved classical music, and a serene view while chatting and sipping a glass of wine. She played a beautiful game of tennis, and was a fierce and honorable competitor. She loved to read biographies. When asked why years ago, she replied, ‘Real life events are much more interesting than anything you could make up!’ True words.
Molly is survived by her three daughters Kimberly Martin, Jill Bogan of Tyler, Leslie Plummer of Phoenix, AZ, and four grandsons, Jeff Martin, Steven Craig of Longview, and Rees and Gage Plummer in Phoenix AZ.
Funeral services will be held at the Rosewood Mausoleum in Longview on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at two p.m. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
