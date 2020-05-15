Molly Kolb

A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Pastor Philip Attebery will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Corine Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, May 16, 2020 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Molly’s family from 4 to 6 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Molly was a member of First Baptist Church, loved the Lord, her family and people. She was a graduate of JHS Class of 1952 where she was a basketball player and was very athletic. Molly grew up in the Corine Community and attended Friendship Baptist Church. She was a league bowler and worked as a nursing assistant for JISD. She enjoyed attending the Tuesday Golden Jubilee luncheons, working out at Central Baptist gym three times a week, fishing as a past time and her weekly visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish Molly’s memory are her husband of 63 years Jim Kolb of Jacksonville; children and their spouses, Mike and DiAna Kolb of Longview, Keith and Dora Kolb of San Francisco and Kim and Kevin McCall of Bullard. She is also survived by her sister, Jan Patton of Jacksonville; grandchildren and their spouses, Adam and Maria Meza, Jade and Andrew Sexton, Ashley Kolb and Christi and Trey Freeman; great-grandchildren: Evangelina, Emmaline, Elijah, Adam, Jeremiah and Maria; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mike Kolb, Kevin McCall, Adam Meza, Isreal Meza, Johnny Tennison and honorary pallbearers is Keith Kolb.
Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.
