Morgan “Brooke” Watson
GLADEWATER — Morgan “Brooke” Watson was born Nov 26, 1987 in Longview Texas, and has passed away early morning June 12th 2023 at the age of 35. She is survived by her loving parents Yvonne and Derrick Watson, her two brothers, Blake and Brandon, their spouses Jesse and Dani respectively, and her two beautiful nieces, Lucy and Jane.
Brooke was a student of Pine Tree HS class of 2006, and worked hard over many years to earn degrees including her bachelor’s from SFA 2010, Masters in Biomedical Science at Midwestern University at Glendale in 2012 and earned her BSN/RN from TJCN and UT Tyler in 2022. She was most recently employed as an ER nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Francis and enjoyed previously working as a medical scribe there.
Brooke enjoyed traveling with her best friends and spending time with her nieces. She loved Jesus and held strong to her faith throughout her life. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be at 1pm Monday July 17 and immediately followed at 2pm by her celebration of life both at Rader Funeral Home Chapel located at 1617 Judson Rd, Longview, Texas. Brooke will be laid to rest at Rosewood Park in Longview.
