Mother Bobbie Hawley
GLADEWATER — Service For Mother Bobbie Hawley, 83, Gladewater will be Saturday at 11 O’clock at The Gladewater High School. Burial will follow in The Red Rock Cemetery in Gladewater. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater in charge of arrangements.
Mother Bobbie was born July 15, 1938, in Hawkins, she died December 28, at the residence of her daughter in Longview.
A viewing will be from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel on Friday at 171 Pear Rd. and HWY 80 West Gladewater.
SOCIAL DISTANCE AND MASK REQUIRED
