Mother Evelyn Harris

Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrangements.
Burial will be at Jordan Valley Cemetery Longview.
She was born June 8, 1929 in Tatum. She died Tuesday March 10, at her resident.
Viewing will be Friday 5 p m until 8 p m at Hayter Chapel C O G I C, Longview.
Family Hour 7 p m until 8 p m.
