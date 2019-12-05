spotlight
Mozelle Alice Bassett Garrison
LONGVIEW — Private graveside services for Mozelle Alice Bassett Garrison were held at Rusk County Memorial Gardens with Dr. John Cunyus officiating. Mrs. Garrison was born on July 28, 1923 and passed away on December 2, 2019.
She was a graduate of Henderson High School in 1940, in 1949 she graduated from North State Teacher’s College with a Library of Science degree. She received her master’s degree in education at Stephen F. Austin State University in 1969. She married Troy E. Garrison of the Chapman Community in 1949. In 1950 she was a Charter member of Trinity Baptist Church in Henderson. She was a librarian at the Rusk County Library, Leverett’s Chapel and retired in 1989 from West Rusk Independent School District.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis James and Lessie Blount Bassett of Millville Community, husband, Troy E. Garrison and her sisters, Helen Yearwood, Betty Little and Billie Margaret Reeves.
She is survived by her only child, Gwendolyn Garrison Tomlin and her son-in-law, Michael Todd Tomlin of Longview.
Honorary pallbearers were nephews Bassett Owens and Henry Truelock, as well as family friends, Paul Patrick, Lane Brown, Mark Hale, Ken Hale, Stan Rodgers, Don Cooper, Kurt Hunt, Joel Hale, and Ozzie Gramling. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
