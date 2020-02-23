Mozelle Keasler Bicknell
HUGHES SPRINGS — Funeral services for Mozelle Keasler Bicknell of Longview, Texas, formerly of Hughes Springs, Texas will be held at First United Methodist Church in Hughes Springs on Monday, Feburary 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The service will be officiated by Mark Young. Burial will be in Hughes Spring Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Mozelle was born September 16, 1930 in Hughes Springs and died February 21, 2020 surrounded by her family in Longview, Texas. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hughes Springs. Her love was for the outdoors and music. She worked at First National Bank of Hughes Springs, The National Bank of Daingerfield and Reeder-Davis Funeral Home throughout her career.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fladger Keasler of 45 years, and late husband, Ira Bicknell; her parents Morris and Levonie Newby; brother Billy Don Newby; and son-in-law, Delbert Barton.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann Barton Simmons and Bob Simmons of Pittsburg, TX; son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Gary and Rhoda Bicknell of Pittsburg, TX and their children; grandchildren include: Stephanie and Aaron Glenn of Houston TX, Meredith Barton and special family friend LeAnna Harrison of Leesburg, TX; and great-grandchildren: Kiersten and Keegan Glenn of Houston, TX, and three nieces.

